Put the Clean Air Zone to bed officially!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Federation of Small Businesses has responded to Transport Minister’s comments that the unpopular Clean Air Zone will not be ‘forced’ on GM.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, transport minister Heidi Alexander said: “We’ve got no plans to enforce a paid for clean air zone in Greater Manchester. This is for local leaders to take local decisions about what is best for their local area.”

Responding, FSB Development Manager for the GM city region, Robert Downes, said: “While this is a very welcome development, we believe this needs to be officially confirmed in a statement to make it official and put this costly project to bed, once and for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While many are saying they need to see the signage taken down before they believe anything, an official government statement confirming the minister’s comments would satisfy most.”

FSB Development Manager Robert Downes

“A lot of people may well have forgotten just how damaging the CAZ would have been had it gone ahead in 2022, as per the original proposals, but the many business owners who would have been impacted terribly – in some cases terminally – have not. Official closure is needed.

But he warned: “This whole episode must serve as a reminder of what happens when decision makers fail to heed the warnings of those affected by ill-conceived but politically popular policies, and of rolling out consultation exercises merely as a tick-box exercises that ultimately erode public trust in major policy decision making processes. Just how much time and money has been wasted on what is now looking very much like a policy that’s dead and buried but still costing money?

“That said, there is still a huge amount of funding, running in to millions of pounds, put to one side for the CAZ project that has not been used. This is cash that could and should be used for other clean air initiatives in GM, such as helping locally licenced black cab operators upgrade their vehicles to Euro 6 vehicles before the end of this year when draconian new rules agreed by local authorities will see any Euro 5 or earlier cab refused a licence. We must avoid that cliff edge moment at all costs which would decimate the taxi trade, and the remaining CAZ money could help with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vital arterial A555 Manchester Airport Relief Road also remains closed today after the New Year’s Eve flood. The ongoing flooding issue affecting this road every year in winter storms needs to be resolved properly to end the polluted gridlock its closure causes across south Manchester time and time again.

Clean Air Zone under review sign.

“Disruption, inconvenience and pollution to one side, it would be the right thing to do in a modern, ambitious city region like GM which hungers for more growth, but is impeded by sub-par transport infrastructure, particularly when it affects Manchester Airport which is so key for the economy here.”