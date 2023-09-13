News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Quality Street brings back popular sweet for first time since the 90s - and fans are over the moon

The fan favourite disappeared from tubs more than two decades ago, but is making a comeback just in time for Christmas 2023.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 13th Sep 2023, 19:57 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nestle has revealed it will be bringing back a Quality Street fan favourite this year after more than two decades. People will be able to get their hands on the formerly discontinued “coffee creme” flavour later this month - just in time for Christmas.

However, the chocolate treat won’t be found in Quality Street tubs. It will only be available inside the Quality Street festive cracker and advent calendar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festive cracker will be on sale for £6 and the advent calendar for £10. Both products will be available from September 20 and can be found at John Lewis and Waitrose.

Quality Street are bringing back a fan favourite that hasn’t been seen in tubs since the 90s.Quality Street are bringing back a fan favourite that hasn’t been seen in tubs since the 90s.
Quality Street are bringing back a fan favourite that hasn’t been seen in tubs since the 90s.
Most Popular

    Sharing the news on its social media pages, Quality Street said: “YOU ASKED, WE LISTENED…we’re bringing back COFFEE CREME as a limited edition for Christmas 2023! Available in selected @JohnLewisRetail and @waitrose stores later this month. Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks for details on how to get your hands on it.”

    The coffee creme hasn’t featured in a Quality Street tub since the nineties. Gone but apparently not forgotten.

    Commenting on the post, Alison Baker replied: “Can’t wait, will be scouring @JohnLewisRetail and @waitrose.” Diana McCarthy added: “At last, some good news! Quality Street is bringing back the coffee creme.”

    If you’ve never tried one, the coffee creme is a dark chocolate sweet with coffee fondant inside. It comes in a brown wrapper and is similar to another fan favourite, the strawberry creme.

    Related topics:NestlePeopleSaleJohn LewisWaitrose