Queen under medical supervision in Balmoral after concerns expressed over her health

The Queen met with new prime minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday.

By Andrew Quinn
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 1:16 pm

The Queen is under medical supervision in Balmoral after doctors expressed concerns for her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” said Buckingham Palace in a statement.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Political commentators have said this sort of update from Buckingham Palace are rare.

    It is understood members of the Royal family are on their way to Balmoral.

