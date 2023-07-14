Attendees set to visit RAF Fairford for the Royal International Air Tattoo have been warned to prepare for long delays getting into the event due to extra security checks. Around 180,000 are expected to attend the air show at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire from Friday for the world’s largest military air show.

Organisers at the weekend long event have said they have chosen to increase security following recommendations from the Manchester bombing inquiry. RAF chief executive Paul Atheron told the BBC : “We’ve been working really closely with Gloucestershire Police. There will be 100% bag searches.”

Attendees are being asked to be patient and allow extra time to pass through security, as well as bringing as few bags as possible to the event. Security staff will be using X-Ray machines, as well as carrying out bag checks to ensure everyone is safe.

Paul Atherton also said: “We have to do it. Don’t bring anything you don’t need. We’ve made the customer entry points bigger, we’ve tried to make it slightly airport in style. If you’ve got no bags you’ll be fast tracked.”

The Royal International Air Tattoo is the second biggest event hosted in the west of England, falling behind Glastonbury Festival, which saw over 200,000 attend the Worthy Farm music festival.

The airshow will play host to air crews from 26 countries, who have flown into the military airbase ahead of the start of the event on Friday. Crews and aircraft have flown in from Switzerland, Germany, the US and more to wow crowds with impressive displays as well as getting up close and personal with some iconic aircraft.

Unfortunately the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), including the ARVO Lancaster Bomber, the Hawker Hurricane and Supermarine Spitfire has pulled out of the event after a damp weather forecast has forced several changes to the line-up.

Taking to social media the BBMF tweeted: “We are very disappointed to confirm that our displays at @airtattoo on Friday and Saturday will not be going ahead due to the weather. We hope everyone attending still enjoys what promises to be a great show, and our PR team will still be there in the RAF experience zone!”

The Red Arrows have pulled out of their RAF Fairford Friday display due to poor weather