Reddit has gone down leaving hundreds unable to access its mobile app. According to real-time outage monitoring site DownDetector the site has been having issues with its app and server connection since around 2.45pm.

Reddit is a social news app where networks of communities can discuss their interests, hobbies and passions with other users around the world. The discussion platform currently has around 1.66 billion monthly active users in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 100 users have already reported that the site is down with 58% complaining about issues with the Reddit app and another 37% complaining of issues with server connection. The platform is yet to make any statement regarding the site being down to its users.

The Reddit app has gone down leaving hundreds unable to access the site on their phones

Most Popular