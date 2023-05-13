Lucky retro motor fans could bag a blast from the past as a range of 80s Fords are going up for auction. Several throwback sets of wheels will be up for grabs, with the fleet having been dubbed a 'dream collection' of the automobile manufacturer's past releases.

The sale offers car fanatics who consider the mid-1980s as a golden time for Ford a walk, or drive, down memory lane. And it’s a force of classic Fords available to the highest bidder via a new listing on British auction house, Collecting Cars.

One of the most notable motors in the collection is the 1988 Ford Capri 280 Brooklands. The motor was one of just 1,038 that was built as part of a recommissioning service. Another highlight is the 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo which the auction house notes is "widely regarded as one of the best in the UK."

The selection of motors which is under the lot name The Fast Fords and Friends Collection, also has some alternative makes than those with the ‘the blue oval’. These include a Volkswagen Corrado G60 and a 1992 Peugeot 205.

