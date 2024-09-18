Review: "Joy Unspeakable" – A Powerful Exploration of Eating Disorders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I attended Joy Unspeakable, an all-female production directed by Amy Hailwood of Ordinary Glory. Using verbatim text, physical theatre, and live music, the play explores the real-life experiences of four women confronting disordered eating. Drawing from her past struggles with bulimia, Hailwood aimed to shed light on the complex realities of eating disorders, debunking common myths and offering a message of hope for recovery.

Hailwood highlighted how over a million women and girls in the UK suffer from eating disorders, a figure that has worsened since the pandemic. Yet, she feels that cultural conversations around this issue remain underdeveloped. Joy Unspeakable addresses this gap, blending diverse personal accounts with Hailwood’s lived experience. The result is a deeply empathetic portrayal of eating disorders that resonates with a wide audience.

From the outset, the production prioritised the audience’s well-being, providing trigger warnings and offering headphones with white noise to allow attendees a moment of respite. This thoughtful gesture underscored the care taken by the production team to foster a safe environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one particularly striking scene, the characters' loud expressions of their experiences with disordered eating reflect the diversity of these struggles. Through various forms of disordered eating, the play stresses that there is no singular way these disorders manifest. A recurring lyric, “all we can control is our bodies,” underscores the societal pressures and struggles women face regarding body image. This moment reveals the insidious, often obsessive, nature of these thoughts.

Cast performing.

Despite its heavy subject matter, Joy Unspeakable ends on a hopeful note, portraying recovery as non-linear but possible. The final scene, where the women joyfully embrace their bodies, contrasts powerfully with the earlier darkness. The play’s balanced portrayal of recovery, acknowledging relapse while encouraging progress, provides a realistic and uplifting message.

Following the performance, a Q&A session with Hailwood, the cast, and a mental health professional delved deeper into the play's themes. My question on societal perceptions of women’s anger and unrealistic beauty standards sparked a discussion about the pressures placed on women’s bodies.

Joy Unspeakable runs until October 5th, and I highly recommend seeing it. If you or someone you know is affected by the play's themes, support is available through charities such as BEAT or medical professionals through the NHS.