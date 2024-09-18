Review: "Joy Unspeakable" – A Powerful Exploration of Eating Disorders
Hailwood highlighted how over a million women and girls in the UK suffer from eating disorders, a figure that has worsened since the pandemic. Yet, she feels that cultural conversations around this issue remain underdeveloped. Joy Unspeakable addresses this gap, blending diverse personal accounts with Hailwood’s lived experience. The result is a deeply empathetic portrayal of eating disorders that resonates with a wide audience.
From the outset, the production prioritised the audience’s well-being, providing trigger warnings and offering headphones with white noise to allow attendees a moment of respite. This thoughtful gesture underscored the care taken by the production team to foster a safe environment.
In one particularly striking scene, the characters' loud expressions of their experiences with disordered eating reflect the diversity of these struggles. Through various forms of disordered eating, the play stresses that there is no singular way these disorders manifest. A recurring lyric, “all we can control is our bodies,” underscores the societal pressures and struggles women face regarding body image. This moment reveals the insidious, often obsessive, nature of these thoughts.
Despite its heavy subject matter, Joy Unspeakable ends on a hopeful note, portraying recovery as non-linear but possible. The final scene, where the women joyfully embrace their bodies, contrasts powerfully with the earlier darkness. The play’s balanced portrayal of recovery, acknowledging relapse while encouraging progress, provides a realistic and uplifting message.
Following the performance, a Q&A session with Hailwood, the cast, and a mental health professional delved deeper into the play's themes. My question on societal perceptions of women’s anger and unrealistic beauty standards sparked a discussion about the pressures placed on women’s bodies.
Joy Unspeakable runs until October 5th, and I highly recommend seeing it. If you or someone you know is affected by the play's themes, support is available through charities such as BEAT or medical professionals through the NHS.
