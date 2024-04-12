Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amazing video footage shows how brave RNLI heroes rescued a stranded humpback whale.

The large mammal with a distinctive white tail had become trapped in lobster pot lines. Four rescuers from the RNLI managed to free the whale, named Ivy, in the operation which lasted around 30 minutes on the choppy seas. The whale is seen thrashing against the RNLI boat as the rescuers fight to set her free.

The incident happened in Mount’s Bay, near the port of Newlyn, West Cornwall.

Isabelle O'Shea, who shares her photography on Instagram and Facebook under the name 'The Dolphin Lady’, said she and her husband had travelled from Exeter to see humpback whales across Cornwall.

She said: “I cried when I took the video - the sea was so rough, I felt so scared for the crew on the boat because it’s so dangerous. They managed to pull the rope and eventually used this hook - lent over and went under and then she was freed! I thought she was going to kill the crew to be honest - humpback whales are roughly 18 metres long and very powerful!"