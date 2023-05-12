Alice Chambers from Australia, lives in London and was hoping to catch a glimpse of King Charles and Queen Camilla before they were crowned. However, the 36-year-old was instead arrested and handcuffed for standing next to a group of Just Stop Oil protesters.

Speaking to Sky News, Alice Chambers said she was sitting on the ground among other royal fans waiting for the King to appear, when she noticed a “commotion” before police officers stormed in. She said: “There was a big commotion as several police officers swooped in and started arresting Just Stop Oil protesters before they could begin protesting.

“Before I could get up, two police officers came over and grabbed me, before taking me away in handcuffs.”

Ms Chambers said she tried to explain to police that she was not part of the group, but was met with silence from officers. She added: “When I was arrested I repeatedly tried to explain to the police I had no affiliation with the protesters. I provided my personal details, but was still detained for 13 hours.”

After being arrested, Ms Chambers was taken into custody at Wandsworth Police Station where she spent the rest of coronation day. Ms Chambers was finally released at around 7pm after being interviewed by officers, who realised they made a mistake.

A Met Police officer outside Buckingham Palace, ahead of the Coronation. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)