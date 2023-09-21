News you can trust since 1853
Viewers have gone wild over a new Warburtons advert, which sees Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson assume the role of Johnathan Warburton

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:38 BST
Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson has bagged a brand new role in a move that might surprise many. The Pulp Fiction icon has recently been unveiled as the star in a new Warburtons bread advert.

The advert that Jackson is starring in for the UK’s biggest bakery brand, Warburtons, lasts for around two minutes. He turns his hand to the top job in the Warburtons business, alongside the bakery’s real chairman, Jonathan Warburton.

The clip begins in Warburton’s headquarters, which in real life is based in Bolton, Lancashire. The actor takes over the office of the real chairman (mentioned above), much to the surprise of his assistant.

Dressed in the chairman’s iconic blue shirt and orange tie, the 74-year-old actor turns to the camera and in his familiar voice, says: “Hi, I’m Jonathan Warburton, chairman of the UK’s largest family bakery.”

    Being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, it’s probably a surprise to see Jackson in an advert. But, it has gone down well with viewers, with one saying: “Holy moly, Warburtons have knocked this clean out of the bakery. Park. Whatever.”

    It clearly did the trick with many, as another added: “I’m a simple woman. Samuel L. Jackson says eat Warburtons toastie loaf and I listen. Please use this superpower for good, Mr Jackson.”

