Save £150pp with Great Rail Journeys

Great Rail Journeys are tempting holidaymakers with this exciting offer. Customers can enjoy £150 off per person when booking any Great Rail Journeys European rail holiday before the end of June.

The rail tours offer incredible experiences for travellers. Whether it’s shimmering across the shores of Lake Garda or visiting European bucket-list cities via the Grand Imperial Cities tour - Great Rail Journeys has something to suit everyone!

Classic Glacier Express- 9 days from £2,095

On this 9-day luxurious excursion, holiday-goers will experience the vistas of the Swiss Alps onboard the Glacier Express. Passengers can relax as they soak up the charm of the Swedish countryside.

The Classic Glacier Express (pictured above)

This includes relaxing lake cruises, a traditional yodelling lesson and unique Swiss wines at Spiez Castle. This tour allows travellers to capture every glimpse of the glaciers of Switzerland.

Price: £2,095 per person includes 8 nights in 4-star hotel accommodation, 1st class and standard rail and Eurostar standard premier (with Eurostar meals included). With 15 meals including 8 breakfasts, 1 lunch and 6 dinners and inclusive luggage transfers.

Grand Imperial Cities- 13 days from £2,295 per person

Guests can discover the culture and history of Europe's grandest cities, Vienna, Budapest, Prague and Berlin on this jampacked excursion.

Grand Imperial Cities (pictured above)

The tour lets passengers sample delicious local cuisines. Furthermore, guests can marvel at classic landmarks such as Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace!

The Grand Imperial Cities tour is a one-stop-shop visiting four countries, each steeped in rich history and brought to life as passengers journey across this incredible region of Europe.

Price: £2,295 per person includes 12 nights in 4-star hotel accommodation and 1st and standard class rail including Eurostar standard premier (with Eurostar meals included). With 17 meals including 12 breakfasts and 5 dinners.

Sirmione on Lake Garda-10 days from £1,795 per person

Stunning Sirmione is perched on the southern shores of iconic Lake Garda and often referred to as the 'Pearl of the Lake'.

The Simirone on Lake Garda (pictured above)

On this exceptional tour, travellers will sample Italian wine in the rural wine region of Valpolicella. They can also discover unique culture in Verona and Malcesine.

This tour is also part of Great Rail Journeys’ ‘Something Special’ collection. It features accommodation in 4 and 5-star hotels known for their scenic locations and excellent facilities. This tour is a heavenly Italian getaway that you’ll wish was neverending.