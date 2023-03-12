Scotland and Ireland will go head to head at Murrayfield Stadium. For those who can’t watch from the stands, you don’t have to miss a minute of the action.

The BBC and ITV will be showing every game of the tournament between them - in fact their current Six Nations TV deal makes them the official broadcasters until 2025. ITV will be showing every England, France, Ireland and Italy home game while all of Scotland and Wales’ home fixtures will air on the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the 24th Six Nations Championship to be contested by the national teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. If you include previous incarnations the Home Nations Championship and Five Nations Championship however, it is actually in its 129th year.

France came into the tournament as defending champions, having won the Grand Slam in 2022. It was Ireland though who kicked off their first game as number one in the World Rugby Union rankings.

Most Popular

Here’s who will be talking you through the action as Scotland go head to head with Ireland on Sunday afternoon as well as how to watch the game live on TV.

Six Nations 2023 live coverage: BBC & ITV commentators

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The familiar face of Gabby Logan will be heading up coverage on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. She will be joined in the studio by famous rugby union faces Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay and Tommy Bowe.

Providing pitchside insight and analysis will be Sonja McLaughlan and Lee McKenzie, with legendary match official Nigel Owens giving a referee’s perspective of the action.

Over on ITV, Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas will be the faces of the TV coverage while Nick Mullins and Miles Harrison will be providing commentary. Co-commentators include world cup winners Ben Kay and Danielle Waterman along with Shane Williams, Gordon D’Arcy, Scott Hastings and David Flatman.

Expert analysis will also be provided by union legends Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio, Sir Clive Woodward and George Gregan. From the sidelines expect to see Martin Bayfield and Gabriel Clarke while Maggie Alphonsi, Brian O’Driscoll, Rory Best, Gareth Thomas, Jamie Roberts, Jim Hamilton and Benjamin Kayser will also be making appearances throughout the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are tuning in for live radio commentary, Chris Jones and Sara Orchard will keep you up-to-date with the action via BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Sports Extra

Scotland v Ireland Six Nations 2023 confirmed line-ups

Scotland team to face Ireland:

Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Watson, M Fagerson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, J Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn

Ireland team to face Scotland

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Stuart McCloskey, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson James Ryan (capt), Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's No 8 Matt Fagerson says he has benefitted from shedding a few kilos. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Six Nations 2023 Scotland v Ireland - how to watch

Kick off for the game being held at Scotland’s home turf, Murrayfield Stadium, is at 3pm on Sunday, March 12. You can watch the match live on BBC1 and BBC iplayer with build up to the clash beginning at 2.15pm.