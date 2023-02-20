News you can trust since 1853
Shrove Tuesday: 7 cheapest supermarkets for pancake ingredients - see how Tesco, Asda & Sainsbury’s compare

As Pancake Day approaches, research has revealed the cheapest places to get your ingredients and the all important toppings this Shrove Tuesday.

By Chelsie Sewell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

All thoughts are now on Pancake Day, and it can get expensive with everyone wanting different toppings. New research has revealed which supermarkets offer the cheapest prices when it comes to buying your pancake ingredients for Shrove Tuesday, whether you prefer the soft and fluffy pancakes, or a thin and crispy crepe.

The research by the money experts at ABC Finance –  analysed prices of plain flour, large eggs, milk, and vegetable oil as well as four popular toppings choices - caster sugar, lemon, maple syrup, and Nutella. They focused on seven of the major supermarkets in the UK, with the cheapest in-stock option for each ingredient on the supermarkets’ websites being noted and compared.

Gary Hemming, money expert at ABC Finance said: “If you want pancakes on Shrove Tuesday but are on a budget, then we’ve looked at the prices of the core ingredients in the supermarkets to find out which offer the cheapest selection. However, keep in mind that the cheapest item is not always the best in terms of value for money. Check the price per 100g/100ml, or calculate the cost per serving, to get a true view of the savings.

The seven supermarkets included Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Morrisons, Sainsburys, Tesco, and Waitrose. The research confirmed  Aldi, Lidl, and Marks and Spencer did not have relevant pricing information available online, so were not included in the research.

    The cheapest supermarkets for pancake ingredients have been revealed

    Cheapest supermarket for core pancake ingredients

    ABC Finance analysed prices of plain flour, large eggs, milk, and vegetable oil:

    1. Sainsburys – £4.64 for the 4 core ingredients
    2. Tesco – £4.97 for the 4 core ingredients
    3. Morrisons – £5.24 for the 4 core ingredients
    4. Co-op – £6.30 for the 4 core ingredients
    5. Waitrose – £6.70 for the 4 core ingredients
    6. Iceland – £6.84 for the 4 core ingredients
    7. Asda – £9.68 for the 4 core ingredients

    Supermarkets with the cheapest toppings

    The research studied the four most popular topping prices - caster sugar, lemon, maple syrup, and Nutella.

    1. Sainsburys – £5.15 for the 4 toppings options
    2. Asda – £5.85 for the 4 toppings options
    3. Morrisons – £6.13 for the 4 toppings options
    4. Iceland – £6.30 for the 4 toppings options
    5. Tesco – £8.29 for the 4 toppings options
    6. Waitrose – £10.85 for the 4 toppings options
    7. Co-op – £13.05 for the 4 toppings options

    Overall cheapest for all ingredients

    1. Sainsburys – £9.79 for all 8 ingredients
    2. Morrisons – £11.37 for all 8 ingredients
    3. Iceland – £13.14 for all 8 ingredients
    4. Tesco – £13.26 for all 8 ingredients
    5. Asda – £15.53 for all 8 ingredients
    6. Waitrose – £17.55 for all 8 ingredients
    7. Co-op – £19.35 for all 8 ingredients
