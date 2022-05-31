Six royal tipples to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching. To enjoy the royal event in style, Wren Kitchens has compiled six cocktail and mocktail recipes to celebrate with friends and family whether you’re attending a street party or celebrating at home with your loved ones.
The Jubilee Fizz
- 200g summer berries of your choice (raspberries, strawberries, or blueberries etc)
- 100g caster sugar
- 4 tbsp elderflower cordial
- Juice 1 lime
- Top with sparkling wine or sparking water, chilled
1. Add the berries, caster sugar, lime juice and elderflower cordial to a blender and mix until combine
2. Add mixture to your jug and top with sparkling wine or water
3. Serve with a few berries and enjoy!
Platinum party punch
- Juice 2 lemons
- 50ml sugar syrup
- 250ml pineapple juice
- 300ml cranberry juice
- 200ml Lemonade
- 350ml Gin
- Fresh fruit, chopped
- Ice
1. Pour all the ingredients into a large serving bowl and stir well
2. Serve and enjoy
A Royal martini
- Juice 3 clementines, plus 1 for serving
- 75ml Vodka
- 75ml triple sec
- 1 bottle prosecco or champagne, chilled
1. Pour your clementine juice, vodka and tiple sec into a cocktail shaker and mix well
2. Pour into your chilled martini glasses and top with your prosecco or champagne
3. Serve with a thin slice of clementine and enjoy
The Queen’s Tipple
- 50ml Dubonnet
- 25ml Gin
- Lemon wedge
- 2 large cubes of ice
- Into a shaker add your Dubonnet and Gin. Stir with a bar spoon until fully chilled.
- In a rocks glass add two ice cubes and a lemon wedge. Strain cocktail into the rocks glass and over the ice and lemon. Serve and enjoy!
Queen’s Frozen mojito
- 50ml white rum
- Fresh mint, finely chopped
- 6 tbsp mango puree
- Juice of one lime
- 1 tbsp sugar syrup
- Ice
1. Add all the ingredients to a blender and puree until combined.
2. Serve and enjoy!
Crown and glory spritz
- 50ml Apple juice
- Freshly chopped mint
- 25ml Elderflower cordial
- Soda water
- Ice
1. Add apple juice, mint and elderflower cordial to a cocktail shaker and shake until mixed
2. Add to a tall glass of ice and top with soda water
3. Serve and enjoy
