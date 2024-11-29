Snap into Christmas! Popular high-street store launches affordable festive photoshoot packages

Local families can now enjoy a picture-perfect Christmas in Manchester with the launch of a festive photo experience at a popular high street store.

Following last year's launch of PHOTO by Fujifilm in Primark Manchester, located on Market Street – Mancunians can now book a slot in-store for a 30-minute picture taking session at the store’s newly installed Christmas photo booth.

Encouraging fun photography moments, local shoppers are invited to pose in one of the store’s iconic instax WIDE photo booths, which has been transformed to give it a seasonal twist.

Each session lasts 30 minutes, giving friends and family ample time to pose for the perfect festive photos, taken professionally by a Fujifilm team member.

Get your festive photos done in Primark!

Starting from just £9.99, participants will receive a high-quality 6” x 4” holiday photo as part of the package, offering the perfect holiday keepsake, or Christmas gift for a loved one.

A range of photo gift products will also be available to purchase, with a multi-buy discount, including 6” x 4” prints in acrylic snow block frames, or 8” x 10” prints in wooden frames.

The PHOTO by Fujifilm concession is located on the first floor of the Primark store. Home to three instax booths, Easy Print instant photo kiosks, and a Scribbler instant greeting card kiosk, it’s a fun shopping experience to visit with friends and family.

For more information about the Festive Photo Packages, visit: photobyfujifilm.co.uk/primark