Spotify is reportedly down after users have reported problems with the online streaming platform. The music app appears to be down for some users across the UK who have reported issues with connecting.

Users have reported that they are struggling to listen to songs on Spotify. It has been reported that only playlists are playable by users but fails to load new songs and artists.

Rose Everitt wrote on Downdetector : “Me and a few of my friends are struggling to even listen to our songs. The only thing we can access are our playlists. Anytime we try and load up an artist it says we are not connected.”

The issues were reported on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 19. Downdetector users have reported problems from approximately 12pm.

