St George’s Day 2024: English residents share tributes to loved ones called George
People have shared video tributes to friends, family and co-workers named George, ahead of the English patron saints day. St George has been celebrated as the patron saint of England since the 14th century, and it falls on Tuesday 23 April, 2024. Watch the video to see what shoppers had to say.
Who was St George?
St George is the patron saint of England and Georgia. He was born in the third century in Cappadocia, Turkey and became a high-ranking soldier in the Roman army.
Why is St George the patron saint of England?
St George grew in popularity in England during the time of the crusades as he symbolised Christian chivalry. Although he never visited England, his story of self-sacrifice and virtue spread, making him popular with English kings and knights of the time. He was officially chosen as the patron saint of England in 1350 by King Edward III.
Did St George defeat the dragon?
The most popular story of St George depicts him defeating a dragon. The story goes that he travelled to the town of Silene, Libya to slay a dragon that was terrorising the citizens. Upon witnessing his bravery, the villagers held a huge feast in his honour. This tale was meant to symbolise the battle between good and evil with the dragon representing the devil.
