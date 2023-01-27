Stacey Solomon has shared one of her most impressive home hacks yet in the latest episode of Sort Your Life Out on BBC One. The tip reveals an easy way you can banish mould from your shower for good.

The episode was originally filmed last summer just weeks before Solomon married now-husband Joe Swash. In the episode she visited the Harris-Hawley family in London, who hoped Stacey would be able to transform their home after explaining they realised how much unnecessary clutter they own.

The team took everything out of their rental property and began by laying each item out in a warehouse to show the extent of how many belongings they crammed into their two-up-two-down rental cottage.

Stacey showed engaged couple Dan and Char that they had amassed 437 DVDs, 1,011 toys and 59 hairbrushes, before herself and the team got to work on transforming their home. During the episode, the family went through their most treasured items, reflecting on the tough times they’ve come through ahead of their wedding which was just one week away.

Throughout the episode as usual Stacey shares some handy storage tips, and this time they were aimed at those hoping to free up their smaller homes. While showing the shocked couple around their home, Stacey showed their completely revamped bathroom, saying: “The bathroom was jam-packed and run down. With a lick of paint, some serious cleaning and a touch of bespoke carpentry, the bathroom has been given a new lease of life.”

When it came to the bathroom, Stacey revealed they had installed a glass shower screen instead of putting in a new shower curtain. Stacey noted that they are ‘less likely’ to attract mould and mildew compared to shower curtains.

The couple were overjoyed at the transformation to their home, which gave them and their children plenty more space and said they had opened up their lives to hosting friends and family for fun afternoons.