In recent months, many trade unions have carried out strike action as they look to secure better conditions for themselves and others. Rail workers, teachers and nurses are just some of the workers who have gone on strike in the past weeks and months.

The disputes involving several trade unions are set to continue into March. This comes ahead of a month which will see many more days affected by strike action.

The month is set to begin with the ongoing National Education Union action. Beginning on February 28, members across England and Wales will strike on various days until March 2.

In total around 200,000 NEU members will be involved. Workers in England will strike in different areas across the three days, whilst members in Wales will strike on Thursday March 2.

On March 15 and 16, NEU members will take part in nationwide strike action in England and Wales. This first day will fall on Budget Day, which is being used by 100,000 civil servants of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) to strike.

With the month set to be affected by industrial action from the very first day, here is a list of which days will be hit by action and which unions will be striking. You can support striking workers by visiting each of the union’s websites.

Full list of strike action planned in the UK in March 2023

March 1- NEU members in East England, West and East Midlands

March 2- NEU members in London, South East, South West and Wales

March 2- Scottish members of Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS)

March 13- Junior doctors in England striking for 72 hours

March 15- Civil servants of the PCS union

March 16 and 16- NEU members in England and Wales

March 15- ASLEF members striking on London Underground

March 16, 18 and 30- RMT strike nationwide affecting 14 train companies

March 16- RMT workers at National Rail

March 16, 17, 20, 21 and 22- UCU members at universities

Rail workers will stage a series of fresh strikes in March and April (Photo: Getty Images)

Unions who have voted for strike action but no dates confirmed

