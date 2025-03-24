Half of holidaymakers have tried to recreate foreign cuisines at home | Shutterstock

Stuck for travel inspiration? Take this quiz to find your next destination - being guided by your stomach.

If local cuisine is an important part of your holiday experience, this quiz will pair you to a city around the world that's the best match for your tastebuds.

Are you a sweet or spicy person - and do you prefer sharing plates, or is what you order sacred to you alone?

The quiz comes after a poll of 2,000 holidaymakers found half have had a dish while abroad that was so powerfully delicious, they have tried to recreate it at home.

And two in five of these have gone to 'extreme lengths' to recreate their favourite holiday meals – with many succumbing to ‘massive cravings’ after getting home.

While 31 per cent who have tried to emulate a cherished meal have visited specialist grocery stores, 24 per cent have watched videos of local chefs to perfect their own technique.

And 19 per cent have asked a food expert for advice on recreating a dish while still abroad.

But only 31 per cent are actually confident in their abilities to make a dish as well as local experts.

The research, commissioned by loveholidays, also found the most popular food to try after coming home from a holiday was Italian, although 30 per cent have turned their hand to Greek cuisine, and 19 per cent have attempted Thai.

Chef Sam Way, who worked with the online travel agent on the research, said: “Authentic dishes are more than just ingredients and recipes, they’re a reflection of local culture, history, and tradition.

“The freshness of local produce, the expertise of chefs who have perfected their craft over generations, and even the surrounding atmosphere of bustling markets and streets all play a role in making food taste extraordinary.

“While home cooking is a wonderful way to bring those flavours into our everyday lives, some dishes are simply best enjoyed at the source."

Other cuisines Brits have tried – with varying success – at recreating include Mexican (16 per cent) and Japanese (13 per cent).

But 64 per cent admitted some of their attempts have fallen completely flat.

Despite this, 15 per cent stocked up on enough of the right ingredients to last them months of giving it a go and 29 per cent have tried recreating the dish multiple times to try and perfect the flavour.

And 16 per cent have taken the time to translate recipes from a foreign language into English, according to the OnePoll.com figures for loveholidays.

It also emerged 43 per cent have had someone they were on the holiday with taste-test their dish to compare it to the original, with 66 per cent of these declaring it was ‘close, but not quite the same’, and 22 per cent reviewing it as ‘nothing like the original’.

Sam Way added: “Food is about more than just taste, it’s about the memories we make as we share it with those around us.”

“Whether you're reminiscing over a home-cooked version of your favourite dish or booking your next trip just to experience it again, the joy of travel and food is something that stays with us long after the meal is over.”

Top 20 cuisines Brits have tried to recreate:

Italian Greek Spanish French Thai Mexican Indian Chinese Japanese Turkish German Moroccan Caribbean Korean Brazilian Vietnamese Lebanese Indonesian Peruvian Ethiopian