Sum 41 confirm split after almost three decades together

Sum 41 have officially confirmed they are breaking up after almost three decades together as a band. The pop-punk group revealed their upcoming album ‘Heaven :x: Hell’ will be their last.

The band responsible for 00s hits such as In Too Deep and Fat Lip, made the announcement on social media earlier today. It read: “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell”, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.”

Most Popular

Fans were devastated to hear the sudden news, with one user writing: “Can’t believe this.” While another heartbroken fan wrote: “I’m crying like I never did rn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad