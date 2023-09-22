Take That Tour 2024: How to get tickets to see Take That, full list of tour dates after new single ‘Windows’
For the first time in four years, Take That are heading on a UK and Ireland stadium tour. Here’s how to get tickets and a full list of tour dates
Popular boy band Take That have announced they are embarking on a brand new stadium tour next year. It’s been four years since the trio have been on tour, when they hit the road for the Greatest Hits tour.
The trio first teased that they will tour the UK again next summer as Take That’s logo appeared on stadiums across the nation on Wednesday, 20 September. Suspicions were raised further when it was confirmed they would appear on BBC Radio 2.
And, finally they confirmed that they were in fact going on tour when speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 on Friday, September 22. It came on the same day they release their new single, ‘Windows’ - here’s how to get tickets and a full list of tour dates
How to get tickets to see Take That
To get exclusive pre-sale access to the UK & Ireland dates, pre-order Take That’s album ‘This Life’ from the official Take That UK store before 10:00 AM BST on Tuesday September 26, 2023.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 09:30 AM BST on Wednesday September 27 2023. Tickets go on general sale Friday September 29 2023 at 09:30 AM BST. Tickets for select venues can also be purchased from Ticketmaster.
Full list of Take That tour dates
- Saturday April 13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- Sunday April 14 — Sheffield Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- Friday April 19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Saturday April 20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Monday April 22 – 3Arena, Dublin
- Tuesday April 23 – 3Arena, Dublin
- Thursday April 25 – The O2, London
- Friday April 26 – The O2, London
- Saturday April 27 – The O2, London
- Tuesday April 30 – The O2, London
- Friday May 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Saturday May 4 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Sunday May 5 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Tuesday May 7 – Co-op Live, Manchester
- Wednesday May 8 – Co-op Live, Manchester
- Friday May 10 – Co-op Live, Manchester
- Saturday May 11 – Co-op Live, Manchester
- Tuesday May 14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Wednesday May 15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Friday May 17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Saturday May – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Friday May 24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
- Sunday May 26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham
- Tuesday May 28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
- Thursday May 30 – Milton Keynes Stadium
- Saturday June 1 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
- Tuesday June 4 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth
- Thursday June 6 – Swansea.com Stadium
- Saturday June 8 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
