Tesco recalls Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut due to possible health risk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supermarket giant Tesco is recalling its Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut product because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The product could pose a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The pack size of the fruit and nut is 25G, with the batch code being L2196H221.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best before date is 13 January 2023.

The Food Standards Agency released a risk assessment saying: “This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

A statement issued by Tesco said: “We have been made aware that one batch code of Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g may contain milk which means that milk will not be declared on the packaging

“The product could pose a safety risk to those people with an allergy to or intolerance to milk.”

The Food Standards agency also offered advice on if you purchased it, saying: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund”

The supermarket also advised that customers with an allergy to milk should not eat the affected product, and should instead return it to their nearest store for a full refund. No receipt is required.