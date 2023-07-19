The supermarket giant will end its sale of boxed video games in all of its UK stores, according to a report from GamesIndustry.biz . The firm is blaming the rise of digital game sales for the change and will continue to stock digital points cards.

While existing stock won’t be removed from shops, once the current range of games has sold out, they won’t be restocked. The news means upcoming games like EA FC and Spider-man 2 will not be stocked in Tesco stores.

Last year, Tesco began to phase out its in-store entertainment range, including video games, as well as CDs and DVDs.

At the time, it said the move came as shoppers moved towards digital entertainment, and as it looked to focus on ranges “where we see the highest demand from customers such as homeware and outdoor products”.

