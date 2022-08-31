Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The start date for the upcoming season of The Great British Bake Off has been confirmed.

Fans of the show won’t have to wait long to see budding bakers vye to win the coveted GBBO trophy, with the first episode only weeks away.

The baking series will be returning to Channel 4 on Tuesday 13 September, 2022.

A tweet on the official British Bake Off Twitter account , confirmed the news: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday, 13 September at 8pm!”

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of the judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding also returning to show for another year.

It doesn’t feel that long ago that season 12 finished, with Italian Giuseppe Dell’Anno winning, with Chigs Parmar and Crystelle Pereira finishing as the runners-up and fans were quick to share their delight at the show returning.

One said: “Finally we have something decent to watch other than football”.

Another fan said: “Oh yes! Thank God”.

An avid fan of the popular show said “Do we know what the first week will be? So I can bake something to eat along with the first episode!”

How to watch The Great British Bake Off

Fans can watch the latest episode of the popular baking show on Channel 4 kicking off on Tuesday 13 September, 2022.