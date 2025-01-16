The iconic Kellogg's cockerel has turned into the UK's largest-ever weathervane

The iconic Kellogg's cockerel has been turned into the UK's largest-ever weathervane - standing 21ft tall.

Cornelius the cockerel has undergone a record-breaking makeover, meticulously crafted by a team of expert sculptors and engineers over two months.

He is now standing proud at Ness Point in Lowestoft, Suffolk – the UK's most easterly point where the sun rises first.

Constructed from steel and hand-painted to capture Cornelius’s personality, the fully functional, 11ft-wide structure swivels to indicate wind direction.

The temporary installation, which will be up until Thursday, has been created to celebrate Cornelius’ first ever 3D makeover, in which he appears in a new TV advertising campaign.

It comes after a poll of 2,000 adults found they spend nine minutes a day talking about the weather, totalling 146 days over an average lifetime.

The weathervane stands at 21ft tall | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Jenn Carkner, vice president of the cereal brand, said: “We are launching a campaign to celebrate the uniqueness of mornings and what better way to welcome a brand-new day than with a totally unique and show-stopping weathervane, topped by our legendary mascot Cornelius in all his glory.”

At 67 years old, the famous fowl has adorned Corn Flakes boxes since 1958.

The ‘body’ of Cornelius was hand-carved and painted using a range of materials, with extra attention to detail to capture his ‘cheeky personality.’

Research also found the most common time people talk about the weather is in the morning.

With it being the top topic of conversation at the breakfast table (25 per cent), ahead of conversations about the news (21 per cent) and work (20 per cent).

And 21 per cent of people admit that they end up discussing the weather multiple times a day