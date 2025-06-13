These are the top 20 toughest everyday jobs, according to Brits

The toughest everyday jobs in the UK include firefighters, paramedics – and farmers.

A poll of 2,000 adults found surgeons (44 per cent), police officers (34 per cent), and care workers (22 per cent) are also seen as roles only the iron-willed could take on.

Others said teachers (20 per cent) and social workers (18 per cent) do some of the most mentally taxing work out there day-in-day-out.

Six in 10 (62 per cent) want to see more recognition in the UK for those performing tough jobs – with 64 per cent believing they are vital to keeping the country running.

Others want them to get more credit because they involve working long hours with little rest (46 per cent) and facing hazardous conditions daily (62 per cent).

And in many cases, it involves working with dangerous people (55 per cent).

The study was commissioned by Samsung to launch its latest Rugged device range, designed to withstand the demands of challenging work environments.

The tech brand teamed up with TV farmer Amanda Owens to give an insight into the realities of working life on a farm – from mucking out and herding animals to operating machinery and navigating unpredictable weather.

She said: “Farming isn’t for the faint hearted – we’re up before dawn, battling the elements, and it takes real resilience out here.

“In this environment, our tech needs to be just as tough – anything that can’t handle water or a drop is a liability.

“We need something rugged on the outside, smart on the inside, that can keep up with the job.”

Shepherdess Amanda Owen uses a device from the Samsung Rugged range, designed to endure tough working conditions | Dave Phillips/PinPep

‘Tech needs to be just as tough - to keep up with the jobs’

Almost half (46 per cent) of Brits admitted they don’t feel like they have the resilience to take on a physically demanding role, a figure that dropped to 40 per cent among men.

In contrast, 52 per cent of women believe they have what it takes to handle roles that might require higher levels of emotional and mental capacity.

When it comes to younger generations, 61 per cent of those aged 18–24 have considered taking up physically tough roles when exploring career options.

This compares with just 11 per cent of Boomers, who prefer to steer clear of jobs they’d deem tough.

Nearly four in 10 (38 per cent) agree there’s a misconception that physically demanding jobs don’t require robust technology.

In fact, nine in 10 think devices capable of withstanding harsh conditions are essential to making these roles more manageable.

Many cited reducing physical strain through equipment (54 per cent), alerting workers to risks more quickly (53 per cent), and automating repetitive tasks (45 per cent) as effective ways to ease pressure.

Annika Bizon from Samsung UK & Ireland, makers of the Galaxy XCover7 Pro and Tab Active5 Pro Enterprise Edition, designed to take on tough environments, added: “Tough roles demand robust support.

"Whether it's maintaining connectivity in the field or ensuring mission-critical tasks aren't interrupted, having the right tech in place is essential.

"The Rugged range has been engineered specifically for these environments — combining military-grade durability with the business tools workforces require.”

Six in 10 Brits want to see more recognition in the UK for those performing tough jobs | Shutterstock

Top 20 toughest everyday jobs according to Brits:

Firefighter Paramedic Surgeon Nurse Police Officer Armed Forces Personnel Care Worker Farmer Teacher Social Worker Fisherman Construction Worker Agricultural Labourer Builder / Bricklayer Underground Utility Worker Scaffolder Mechanic Roofer Refuse Collector (Bin Worker) Train driver