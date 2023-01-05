Terry’s Chocolate Oranges are a firm favourite in the Christmas Chocolate calendar and if you still have one hanging about you might want to try this clever hack. A savvy tik-toker has curated a way to transform the outer packaging of the humble Chocolate Orange into a handy little gadget.

By twisting and turning the packaging in the correct way, you can create yourself a little Terry’s Chocolate Orange holder, perfect for keeping on your desk! The video by TikTok star @ michael_adams1138 has had thousands of views, with Terry’s Chocolate orange fans complimenting his impressive hack in the comments.

He starts the video with the caption, “I was today years old when I discovered this”, before giving his viewers a mini tutorial on how to do it. Other TikTok users posted in the comments saying “could’ve done with this before Christmas!” and others joked that by the time they had built it, they would have eaten the delicious chocolate snack.

The video has had more than 500,000 views at the time of writing.

