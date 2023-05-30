Tributes have poured in for a four-year-old boy who was killed after being hit by a car on Bank Holiday Monday (May 29). Emergency services were deployed to George Road, in Erdington, Birmingham after the child was struck by the vehicle at around 6pm.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene on the residential street and he was taken to hospital where he tragically died from his injuries. West Midlands Police said a specialist team including a family liaison officer were now supporting the boy’s devastated family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping with enquiries but urged any witnesses to get in touch. Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of this little boy.

"We have a family liaison officer supporting the family as they try to come to terms with what happened. We are in the early stages of our investigation and we are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with dashcam footage to please contact us. The driver is helping us with our enquiries.”

Most Popular

Floral tributes have since been left at the scene in memory of the boy. People have also taken to social media to express their condolences . One said: “Absolutely heartbreaking, my condolences to family and friends, thoughts are with the driver also.”

Another wrote: “This is so extremely sad for everyone involved. My heart goes out to the poor boy and his family but also the driver. What turmoil must they be in also.” A woman commented: “How awful. My thoughts are with the little boy’s family and the driver.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is urged to contact Live Chat via the police’s website or by calling 101 quoting log number 3290 of May 29. Alternatively, email the team directly at [email protected]