Tripadvisor has announced the winners of its 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best “Things to Do” awards with an abundance of UK based activities and excursions appearing amongst the world’s best.

Growing up in the UK, it can sometimes be hard to see the island through the lens of a tourist and identify the best attractions to see when travelling from county to county. By analysing 12-months of Tripadvisor review data, the travel guidance platform has created a definite guide of the world’s best travel experiences - and UK attractions feature heavily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From amusement and water parks to cultural and historical tours, here’s a list of the UK attractions that made it onto the detailed directory.

UK attractions named amongst world’s best

Most Popular

Blackpool Pleasure Beach - Blackpool

The highest ranking UK attraction out of all the global categories was Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which climbed six places to be named 8th best amusement park in the world.

Pleasure Beach was followed closely by The Milky Way Adventure Park in Clovelly, Devon, which comes in at No. 10. Alton Towers Resort and Drayton Manor Theme Park also made the global list, coming in at No. 12 and No. 20 respectively.

Tour for Muggles - London

London’s Harry Potter themed excursion has been named 20th best Cultural and Historical Tour in the world, and fourth in the UK.

High-Speed Thames River Cruise - London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the thrill seekers out there, this High-Speed Thames River Cruise in London was named number seven in the world’s best Sailing and Day Cruises and the UK’s second Top Experience.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach - of course it made the list

The Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience - Edinburgh

This year’s awards include a new subcategory, Family-Friendly Experiences, which highlights the most loved days out by parents and children alike. Edinburgh’s The Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience stars second in the world’s best list.

The immersive chocolate-making experience beat out the Wizard Walk of York, which followed closely behind in at No. 3.

Historical Pub Walking Tour - London

The tour that introduces you to the capital’s most historic alehouses has landed the number five spot on the world’s best.

Tripadvisor’s best UK attractions and travel experiences for 2023

A tour around Celtic Park Stadium has made the list