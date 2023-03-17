A huge change to the TV licence fee is in the pipeline. The public are set to face the biggest price increase for more than two decades, yet another contributor to the cost of living crisis.

After a two-year freeze on TV fees, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has announced licence fee prices will rise in line with the rate of inflation in 2024. As reported by the Daily Telegraph , the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is forecasting the inflation figure used for the new price change will be around 8.2%.

Therefore, next April consumers could be paying an increase of £13, with the charge rising from the current £159 to £172. The news comes amid an eventful few months for the BBC, which saw the Match of the Day scandal and the interests of the Chairman scrutinised.

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has suggested the increase should be stalled until further investigation is carried out. "I am in favour of freezing it until a full review of how the BBC is funded is completed and alternatives explored,” she said.

A BBC spokesperson told the Daily Telegraph: "The Government agreed a six-year licence fee settlement in January 2022 which froze the licence fee for two years, with increases in line with inflation from 2024.

"It is not for the BBC to speculate on what inflation might be and how that might impact the licence fee in future years.

