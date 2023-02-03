A top Twitch streamer who made a reported £243,747 in January earns a staggering 88 times more than a UK nurse monthly salary. The streamer, xQc began playing video games professionally back in 2016, and now his fortunes are on Twitch.

Twitch is the go-to streaming platform for most content creators, but faces stiff competition from Facebook Gaming, Youtube Gaming and more. It allows content creators to interact with their fans live, receive donations and more.

The streaming site was first launched in June, 2011 and has grown year on year. Recent figures as of January state that Twitch gets over 15 million unique visitors daily, and an average of 1.1 million active streamers daily.

And now, the number one earner from Twitch has been revealed as Canadian Félix Lengyel, better known as xQc. His January earnings were discovered from data compiled from Feedpixel’s Twitch money calculator, with Fair Betting Sites comparing his recent earnings to UK wages in various sectors.

In January alone, xQc made £243,747, which is over seven times The average NHS nurse, who brings in around £33,384 a year with salaries ranging from £26,000 to £42,000. His earnings can be attributed to over 11 million followers.

This means that it would take the streamer just over four days to earn what NHS Nurses make in an entire year. Fair Betting Sites also figured out how much he makes in comparison to train drivers, teachers and more.

xQc would need to stream for five days to surpass a Primary Teacher’s yearly income. He could reach a UK Train Driver’s yearly salary in a little over eight days, and would need to stream for just over five days to earn a University Lecturer’s yearly salary.

