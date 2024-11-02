UK Boardroom Apprentice Announces Webinars To Help Applicants Get On Board

A UK-wide board learning, development and placement programme which enables those who would like to serve on a public or third sector board to learn and gain experience has announced two virtual information sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions will be hosted on Thursday, November 7 at 13:00 and Tuesday, November 12 at 19:00 and will give those interested in applying a chance to find out more about the programme and how to apply.

Most Popular

Since its inception in 2017, the programme has seen 438 individuals across the UK embark on their Boardroom Apprentice journey.Boardroom Apprentice founder Eileen Mullan said: “Boardroom Apprentice was created to deliver diversity, create change, and realise aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our vision is simple – to bridge the gap between aspiration and reality. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to be placed with a host board for a year to learn how they can bring fresh perspectives and diverse thinking to boardrooms across the UK.”

UK Boardroom Apprentices

Open to those aged 18 or over from all backgrounds and all abilities, the programme seeks to enable a wider diversity of individuals to play their part within boardrooms, allowing those without board experience to enhance their knowledge and understanding through in-depth learning and support.

Upon being placed with a host board, Boardroom Apprentices are assigned a Board Buddy who supports them over the twelve-month experience, as well as being provided with a suite of learning days.

During the free information events, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from former UK Boardroom Apprentices about their experience of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees are urged to only sign up for one event as they will cover the same information.

UK Boardroom Apprentice Announces Webinars To Help Applicants Get On Board

The UK Boardroom Apprentice programme is open for applications until Monday 18th November 2024.

To secure a place on the webinars, email [email protected]. Links to access the webinars will be issued a few days before the event.

For more information on the UK Boardroom Apprentice go to boardroomapprentice.com/uk.