The exact time you should walk your dog in the heatwave according to an expert

Temperatures in the UK are set to be the highest of the year as some reach 30C. Amid the hot weather, it’s important to remember to know when and if you should walk your dogs in the high temperatures.

Due to the large amount of fur that a lot of animals have, they’re more likely to suffer from heat stroke. Even when it might not feel that warm to us, it will be for them.

The UK Health Security Agency issued a heat alert which will be in place from 9am on Friday, June 9, to 9am on Monday, June 12. They warn that the health and care sector could suffer as a result.

Below is expert advice on when and if you should walk your dog during high temperatures and tips to keep them safe.

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

When the weather gets hot, tarmac and paved surfaces can get extremely hot, and become incredibly dangerous to our dogs, possibly resulting in scorched paws. Tarmac can reach a staggering 52c when it’s just 25c outside, so with temperatures set to well exceed this over the weekend, it’s important that dog owners avoid walking their furry friends at the hottest points of the day.

According to the RSPCA, they recommend walking your dog in the morning or evening when it’s cooler to reduce the risk of heatstroke and burning their paws on the pavement.

Signs of burned pads

The RSPCA advises trying the 5-second test with tarmac before a walk - if it’s too hot for your hands, it’s too hot for paws.

You can also look out for:

Limping or refusing to walk

Licking or chewing at the feet

Pads darker in colour

Missing part of pad

Blisters or redness

Tips to keep dogs cool in high temperatures

Some expert tips to keep dogs cool during the high temperatures include

Keep them hydrated

Feed them little and often

Consider frozen treats

Set up a paddling pool

Keep them out of the car

Signs of heatstroke in a dog