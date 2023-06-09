News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

UK weather: Heat-health alert extended by UKHSA and Met Office as hot weather expected to last days

The UK Health Security Agency has extended the warm weather alert until next week

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST- 2 min read

The UK Health Security Agency has extended the warm weather alert until next week as the heatwave is predicted to last longer than expected. The first yellow heat health-alert was issued earlier this week across six regions in England as temperatures set to soar up to 30C this weekend.

Five regions were then escalated from a yellow warning to an amber yesterday (June 8) as Met Office forecasts indicated that there is a high likelihood that temperatures will be reached rapidly over the weekend and could even cause high overnight temperatures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An amber alert indicates that weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service, and at this level we may begin to see some health impacts across the wider population, not just the most vulnerable. The weather alert has now been extended until 9am on Tuesday June 13.

Five regions of England are under an amber alert, while a further 4 are currently under a yellow alert.

Most Popular

    Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

    “Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

    Met Office issues amber warm weather alert with ‘health impact’ concerns due to rising temperaturesMet Office issues amber warm weather alert with ‘health impact’ concerns due to rising temperatures
    Met Office issues amber warm weather alert with ‘health impact’ concerns due to rising temperatures
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

    The Met Office has said temperatures are set to increase on Friday (June 9) before potentially hitting 29C on Saturday (June 10) ahead of the arrival of thundery conditions. The humidity at night will also become "uncomfortable" as some areas will not get below 15C or 16C, compared to about 3C at the start of the week.

    Areas with Amber alerts

    West Midlands

    East Midlands

    East of England

    South East

    South West

    Areas with yellow alerts

    North East

    North West

    Yorkshire and Humber

    London

    Related topics:WeatherMet OfficeEngland