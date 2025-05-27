University celebrates 40 years of partner college collaboration

Network has grown significantly to include more than 3,000 students based at partner institutions across the UK

The University of Central Lancashire is celebrating 40 years of working with collaborative partners in the UK.

Representatives from partner institutions around the country gathered at a special event at the University’s Preston Campus to mark the milestone anniversary of the University’s partnership network. Launched by the then Preston Polytechnic, the inaugural Lancashire Integrated College Scheme (LINCS) allowed further education colleges to offer higher education programmes accredited by the institution.

What began as a trial with Nelson and Colne College in the 1984-85 academic year, extended to include Accrington and Rossendale, Burnley, Blackpool, Blackburn, and W.R. Tuson, now Preston College, the following year.

University of Central Lancashire Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin speaks at the event.

The LINCS scheme was one of the first in the UK and has grown significantly to become the UK Partnership Network over the last four decades. Today, the University of Central Lancashire has more than 3,000 students registered on courses based within its network of 19 UK partner institutions.

Speaking at the celebration, University of Central Lancashire Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin commented: “Making higher education accessible for all has always been at the heart of the University’s ethos.

“Working in collaboration with our partners to deliver degree programmes provides educational opportunities for many people and benefits local communities, both socially and economically. We’re very proud of what we have collectively achieved and look forward to the next 40 years.”

Economics and education studies were the first programmes to be franchised to partner institutions, with the intention to support mature students to begin part time degree study before progressing to the Polytechnic to study higher levels. The LINCS scheme expanded beyond Lancashire in 1986 when West Cumbria College joined and by 1991, it attracted over 1,000 students for the first time.

Dean of Higher Education at Wigan and Leigh College Ursula Hoyles speaks at the event.

Liam Doherty, Director of Quality at Blackburn College, said: “Our relationship with the University of Central Lancashire has gone from strength to strength, particularly with education related courses. We are also expanding our health courses provision to allow more people from Blackburn and the surrounding areas to achieve potentially life-changing qualifications in an accessible way.”

“We’ve been a partner of the University since 1991,” said Dean of Higher Education at Wigan and Leigh College Ursula Hoyles. “Offering higher education courses through the college is good for social mobility. It has provided opportunities for many people who may otherwise not have considered studying for a degree.”

Penny Mackay, Higher Education Manager at Preston College, said: “We value our partnership with the University and have many shared values including inclusivity, a sense of community and as institutions that have a culture of welcoming people seeking sanctuary within, and beyond, our campuses.”

Academic Director of University of Central Lancashire London Anita Steinberg added: “The college was established 18 months ago and we’ve had a positive reaction in the capital. A lot of our students are mature and may not have considered higher education before but we have created a supportive and welcoming community where they can flourish.”