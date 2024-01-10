Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the shocking moment a man who had just attacked his partner stood by and watched as her Audi car was engulfed in a fire that he started. Christopher Carney, from Houghton, and his long-term girlfriend had been socialising with another couple at her home last October when a row broke out.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Carney's partner left the house and sat in her car after the argument but he dragged her out, punched her face and caused her lip to burst. Prosecutor Claire Anderson said the woman was driven away by her friend and Carney was heard threatening "I'm going to kill you both".

Carney then threatened to burn down the home of the couple who had been with them that night and caused such fear that the police had to check their house. Miss Anderson said Carney's partner then received a message from a neighbour telling her her car was on fire and added: "That neighbour had heard a loud bang at 2.55am and saw the Audi on fire. The defendant was sitting on a wall nearby."

The court heard the flames spread from the Audi to a nearby Corsa and Carney is captured on Ring doorbell video footage watching the flames.

During questioning Carney said he was "appalled" by this actions but had no memory of what happened. He said he had been drinking heavily and admitted he had a burn on his arm. Carney told police he wanted to stop drinking, was upset and sorry for the harm and damage he caused and would do everything he could to put things right.

Christopher Carney.

Carney, 34, of Weardale Crescent, Houghton, pleaded guilty to two charges of arson, common assault and threats to damage property. Robin Turton, defending, said: "He explained to the police how appalled and disgusted he was in the way he had behaved. Since that time he has done everything he can to put things right and do the right thing."

