Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

CCTV footage has captured the dramatic moment a motorist crashed his £100k red Ferrari on a city centre street. The video shows the Ferrari F430 as it veered across the road, narrowly missing three people walking along the street, including a jogger.

The car, worth over £100k, then smashed into four bike racks, bending them out of shape before coming to halt as it billowed smoke. The driver escaped unharmed from the incident in Norwich city centre on Sunday afternoon (March 17). Watch the video above.