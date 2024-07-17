Voting opens for GoCardless JustGiving Awards after teary-eyed celebrities help decide finalists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The finalists for this year’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards have been announced after being chosen with the help of a celebrity-packed judging panel.

The high-profile roster was made up of professional strictly dancer Amy Dowden, broadcaster Adele Roberts, TV personality Jake Quickenden, paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, TV presenter Sunetra Sarker and returning judge, radio presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams.

The room was filled with amazement as well as tears and emotion as the panel agreed on which inspiring fundraisers should be put forward to win a gong.

Now, the 21 finalists have been announced and it’s up to the public to vote via JustGiving’s website for who they believe should be awarded one of seven awards at the ceremony at London’s iconic Roundhouse in September.

The celebrity judging panel for the GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2024

Adele Roberts, who was a finalist at last year’s awards, said: “I was over the moon to be a finalist at the GoCardless JustGiving Awards and now I am honoured to take on the role of being a judge.

“Having fundraised throughout my treatment with bowel cancer, I can truly appreciate the lengths that these people have gone to for the causes closest to them.”

Alongside JustGiving president, Pascale Harvie, and the managing director of UK & Ireland and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless, Pat Phelan, the team of eight had the tough job of whitling down almost 20,000 nominations for fundraisers and crowdfunders across the country.

This year’s categories include Young, Outstanding Commitment, Creative and Team awards, with the judges spending more than four hours at GoCardless’ central London offices carefully deciding the shortlist.

The finalists for the Young Fundraiser of the Year Award are made up of Carmela Chillery-Watson, 10, who has managed to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity despite living with a life-threatening muscle-wasting disease; brothers Jake and Logan Croarkin, seven and nine, who ran 100km in 31 days after learning their father, Luke, had been diagnosed with leukaemia; and William Reckless, an eight year-old double amputee, who walked and cycled four miles to raise money for hospital that helped him battle sepsis.

Winners will be presented with their official trophy by well-known faces from the world of celebrities and sport.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said: “Every single person who takes on a fundraising challenge to raise money for a good cause is amazing.

“We’ve had to make some really tough choices when agreeing our finalists and I’d like to thank my fellow judges for helping us make these difficult decisions.”

Previous award winners include eight-year-old Harry Smith, who was awarded Young Fundraiser of the Year after he swam a mile, climbed Britain’s highest mountain and cycled the journey home from the hospital that cared for his late sister Emily.

While Bill Bailey won Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year for his fundraising work for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his friend and well-known British comedian, Sean Lock, who passed away in 2021.

To learn more about the fundraisers and cast your vote, visit: www.justgiving.com/hub/happening-now/justgiving-awards