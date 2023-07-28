News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Walsall: Teenager arrested after girl, 7, dies in tragic hit-and-run motorbike crash

“This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.”

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:07 BST- 2 min read

A teenage boy has been arrested after a seven-year-old schoolgirl died in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorbike. Emergency services rushed to Turnstone Road in Walsall after the youngster was run over at around 7pm yesterday (Thursday, July 27).

Despite the efforts of medics the schoolgirl, who has not yet been identified, could not be saved. West Midlands Police said the arrested teenager, who is 14, remains in custody and detectives are now appealing for the public to come forward with information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said the motorcycle is a road bike and is blue and black, but its exact make and model had not yet been determined. They added that the heartbroken family of the girl are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Members of the community lay flowers at the scene of the crash on Turnstone Road, Walsall.Members of the community lay flowers at the scene of the crash on Turnstone Road, Walsall.
Members of the community lay flowers at the scene of the crash on Turnstone Road, Walsall.
Most Popular

    Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child. We have still to recover the motorbike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.

    “I now need that community to come together and work with me. This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

    Police have launched an appeal for information and are searching for the motorbike involved in the crash.Police have launched an appeal for information and are searching for the motorbike involved in the crash.
    Police have launched an appeal for information and are searching for the motorbike involved in the crash.

    “As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us. This is a heartbreaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, quoting log 4332 of July 27. Alternatively, email the investigation team direct at [email protected]

    Related topics:TeenagerYoungsterEmergency servicesWest Midlands Police