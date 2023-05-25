Two young people have tragically drowned in a lake at a Yorkshire nature reserve, while four others were rescued. Emergency crews rushed to the scene at High Eske Nature Reserve in Tickton on Wednesday evening (May 25).

A spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue Service , said the two young people, whose identities are not yet known, could not be saved despite the best efforts from the emergency services. There are also no details on the condition of the four others.

Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service , Humberside Police , and Yorkshire Ambulance Services were deployed to the scene. The spokesperson said: “Last night emergency services attended an incident at High Eske Nature Reserve, Tickton.

“Despite the very best efforts of the emergency services on the scene, tragically the incident resulted in two young people losing their lives. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends at this difficult time.

“A further four members of the public were rescued from the reserve by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service using a boat and Humberside Police deployed diving teams. The service is working closely with Humberside Police, and the area is currently closed to the public as we continue to investigate this very tragic incident.”

The Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has since warned of the danger of swimming in open water during this time of the year. The spokesperson said: “The service would like to stress the importance of remaining safe around open water and the clear advice from the emergency services is that people should not enter the water.

