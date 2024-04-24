Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Goulding, 24, was captured on CCTV climbing through a smashed window of the fast-food restaurant in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. Footage shows him prowling around the service area at 1.20am on January 4 this year before fleeing with a bagful of food.

The break-in was discovered the following morning when restaurant staff found the broken window. Two days later, emergency services were called a flat in Shireoaks Court, Mansfield, when residents reported a fire at around 5.30am.

People were forced to flee from their properties – with one woman having to jump out of a window to safety. Goulding was found lying on the floor outside the block of flats and was passing in and out of consciousness.

Other residents reported Goulding had moments earlier apologised them and admitted torching the flat. Fire investigators found Goulding had made a makeshift bonfire in the corner of his flat using a Christmas tree, a mattress and two tables.

Goulding admitted burglary and arson and was jailed for three years and four months appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

Detective Constable Kate Hardy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers on duty that night used their instincts to quickly identify Goulding as a suspect in both these incidents. Arson is always an extremely serious and reckless offence - but to set fire to a flat in a residential area shows a blatant disregard for the life of other people living in that block of flats and the wider neighbourhood.

