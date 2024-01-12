This is the moment two bungling brothers were sent flying off a stolen motorbike after being shunted by a police car as they tried to escape.

Josh and Mark Bowler were sent sprawling onto a grass verge after police used 'low-speed tactical contact' to bring a dramatic chase to an abrupt halt. The hapless siblings had earlier been spotted by police shortly after they swiped a bike from outside a shop in Sherwood, Notts., on February 8 last year.

After tracing the stolen vehicle’s location to near Broxtowe Country Park, officers made their way there and spotted two riders. A check of the police database revealed both bikes had been stolen – with the other taken from Bestwood, in Nottingham, on January 14 last year.

It was later discovered Mark, 19, from Heanor, was behind that theft, with brother Josh, 21, taking the other motorbike from Sherwood. After being traced to the A610 in Broxtowe, the Bowlers accelerated away from pursuing officers in the direction of Bulwell.

Dash-cam shows how the pair dangerously sped away – travelling on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic.

Josh can then be seen abandoning his bike and attempting to jump onto the back of the motorcycle his brother was riding.

Officers from the road crime team caught up with them and rammed into the bike - sending both thieves tumbling onto the grass at the side of the road. Both crooks tried to make a run for it before being caught by officers on foot and arrested. The brothers each pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving without insurance.

Mark was additionally charged with handling stolen goods and drug-driving after a roadside test found traces of cannabis in his system.

Josh was also charged with driving without a valid licence and both admitted to the additional charges. Josh, of Eastwood, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years at Nottingham Crown Court. He was also banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months and ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Mark appeared at the same court for sentencing on September 29 last year. He was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 11 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Inspector Declan Bourne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The level of riding demonstrated by both Bowler brothers was incredibly dangerous and put other road users at risk.

“It is only thanks to some luck and the skilled driving of the officers in pursuit that there weren't any injuries – including to both riders – during this incident. To make matters worse, both of the motorbikes they were riding at the time weren’t theirs and had in fact been stolen by them from the real owners.

