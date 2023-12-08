Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the shocking moment a man's vape battery exploded burning his arm and sending flames shooting up. Liam Moriarty, a lorry driver, was waiting for a collection in Dartford, Kent, when a spare battery exploded after falling from his pocket.

Liam had reclined his seat when the battery fell into his chair's mechanism pinched the battery causing it to explode - sending flames shooting up towards Liam. The 33-year-old from southeast London, said: "The tilt mechanism for the chair pinched the battery, just my luck. There was a loud hissing sound and by the time I looked up the flame came up and burnt my elbow."

Liam's truck is ADR equipped, which means it is able to carry dangerous goods and had a fire extinguisher ready. The shocked driver used the extinguisher to put out the flames and was able to save himself and the truck. He said there was a bed and other flammable items nearby which means the cab could have ignited and destroy the £130,000 lorry.

Liam said: "It's just the fact that it's an ADR-equipped truck that the fire extinguisher was there. On the side with the cog mechanism, there's a bed, a seat, all things that can burn, it might have gone up in flames."

Luckily his injuries were not severe and the flames did little more than singe his skin a little. Liam said: "I was more worried about the lorry which was was a three-month-old vehicle.