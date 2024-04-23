Ducklings cause rush hour chaos when family of ducks crossed a busy main road near Tyne Tunnel
and live on Freeview channel 276
The funny footage captures the bizarre moment when police had to chase down some ducklings that were waddling under vehicles on a busy main road. The road had to be closed for "a short time" as the family of ducks were rescued.
Both carriageways were closed while the rescue operation took place on Monday morning, at around 8am, at the northbound entrance to the Tyne Tunnel, in Jarrow. Operator TT2 shared footage showing the duck and her ducklings being picked up with the help of police and put into the back of a van, before being taken away to safety. TT2 apologised for the delays and thanked drivers for their patience.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.