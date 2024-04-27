Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

It comes as a new study of Government driving licence and test centre data has revealed the hardest areas in the UK to book a driving test - which include Greater London, Liverpool and Warrington. The study by motor trade insurance experts One Sure Insurance , analysed Government data to determine how difficult it is for different areas of the UK to book a driving test whilst waiting times for test dates remain high.

Managing Director of One Sure Insurance, Chris Lear, commented on the findings: “For learner drivers, their driving test can be one of the most anticipated days of their lives and something they have worked very hard to prepare for. However, the duration that learners may wait when looking to book their driving test can be lengthy, meaning learners may end up paying for more lessons than necessary ahead of their test date or losing motivation for their test, which may be months away from the date of booking.”