A spooky moment in which a customer’s pint glass spontaneously shatters in a ‘haunted’ pub has been caught on camera. The pub owners and staff believe the place is haunted and say the ghost is a former tenant “trying to steal drinks”.

The CCTV footage shows a customer in a hi-vis jacket chatting with two pals at a table on Monday (April, 24). As the customer is chatting the pint glass suddenly explodes and showers him in larger as well as shards of glass.

The mysterious occurrence happened at the Coniston Tavern in Nuneaton, Warks, and is just the latest in a long series of other unexplained events. Four months earlier another drinker was sitting at the same table when his pint glass mysteriously slid onto the floor which was also caught on camera.

Landlord Andy Gadsby said locals say the pub is haunted by a former tenant called Dave who used to live in the flat above. He said: “My wife and I have been running the pub for seven months but we’ve since been told it’s haunted.

“Apparently a tenant called Dave lived in the flat above the pub and one night he drank a bottle of brandy and had a heart attack and died. Maybe his spirit is around the pub and he’s desperately trying to pinch people’s drinks.”

The 35-year-old, who runs the pub with wife Katie, 32, said he was serving customers on Monday when he heard the commotion coming from the other side of the bar. He said: “One of the customers looked pretty wet with lager and he said the pint exploded in front of him.

“At first I thought the glass might have had a hairline crack after coming out the washer and the cold lager caused it to break. If that had happened you wouldn’t expect it to explode and he’d already drank half the drink so the glass was clearly cold.