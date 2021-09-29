WhatsApp will stop working on these 50 smartphones from 1 November - the full list
Messaging platform WhatsApp will no longer be available on more than 50 types of phones in a few weeks.
From 1 November WhatsApp will no longer be supported on 53 models of phones.
It will not work on Android phones running OS 4.0.4 and older, and for iPhones it requires iOS 10 or newer.
Users of Android and Apple devices have been warned to upgrade their devices or update their software.
If upgrading to a new device existing accounts will be re-enabled when entering the same phone number associated with it.
Although it’s not possible to transfer chat history between platforms, for example from Android to iPhone, people can still keep their chat history.
This can be done by exporting chat history as an email attachment before November.
People can find out what operating system their phone uses by checking it in the settings function.
WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook regularly updates which systems it supports on its help centre.
The platform will no longer work on these phones after 1 November:
iPhone
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6S plus
- iPhone SE
Samsung
- Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy SII
- Galaxy S3 mini
- Galaxy Xcover 2
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Ace 2
LG
- Lucid 2
- Optimus F7
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L3 II Dual
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L5
- Best L5 II
- Optimus L5 Dual
- Best L3 II
- Optimus L7
- Optimus L7 II Dual
- Best L7 II
- Optimus F6, Enact
- Optimus L4 II Dual
- Optimus F3
- Best L4 II
- Best L2 II
- Optimus Nitro HD
- Optimus 4X HD
- Optimus F3Q
ZTE
- ZTE V956
- Grand X Quad V987
- Grand Memo
Sony
- Xperia Miro
- Xperia Neo L
- Xperia Arc S
Huawei
- Ascend G740
- Ascend Mate
- Ascend D Quad XL
- Ascend D1 Quad XL
- Ascend P1 S
- Ascend D2
Other smartphones
- Alcatel
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- Lenovo A820
- UMi X2
- Run F1
- THL W8