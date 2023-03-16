News you can trust since 1853
Why does the Ireland rugby team have two national anthems?

This is why people sometimes sing two Irish national anthems at rugby games.

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:02 GMT- 2 min read

If you’ve ever seen a Six Nations match, you’ll know that there are not just one but two Irish national anthems. However, you might not know why the Ireland rugby team has this tradition or what the differences are.

In Ireland, two national anthems are sung during rugby games. For anyone who’s not from Ireland, this might come as a surprise..

The songs are sung before each game. However, the rugby team usually sings Ireland’s Call over Amhrán na bhFiann (English translation is The Soldier’s Song). There are a range of different reasons why this one is sung over the other.

If you’ve been wondering why Ireland has two national anthems, read on to find out more.

    As mentioned, Ireland has two national anthems: Ireland’s Call and Amhrán na bhFiann  (English translation is The Soldier’s Song).. The reason why there are two different songs is due to historic divisions in Ireland.

    Amhrán na bhFiann is the official national anthem of the Republic of Ireland. It was written by Peader Kearney and Patrick Heeney somewhere around 1909 or 1910.

    Unlike soccer, Ireland has an all-Ireland team. The team is made from players from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.Many Unionists in Northern Ireland, who are British, find Amhrán na bhFiann  to be offensive, as it speaks of Irish independence. Unionists, however, do not align with the Republic of Ireland and want Northern Ireland to continue to be part of the United Kingdom.

    As a result of this impasse, songwriter Phil Coulter wrote Ireland’s Call for the Ireland rugby team’s appearance at the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa.This was so that  people from both sides of the political divide supporting the Ireland rugby team  could have a national anthem to sing without the political connotations.

    At some games, both songs are sung. However, at others, Ireland’s Call is the only one.

    What are the lyrics to the Irish national anthem?

    Ireland’s Call

    Ireland

    Ireland

    Side by side

    We stand like brothers

    One for all and all together

    We will stay united through darker days

    And we’ll be unbeatable forever

    Ireland, Ireland

    Together standing tall

    Shoulder to shoulder

    We’ll answer Ireland’s call!

    Come the day and come the hour

    Some will live in song and story

    We were born to follow our guiding star

    And to beat our destiny with glory

    Ireland, Ireland

    Together standing tall

    Shoulder to shoulder

    We’ll answer Ireland’s call!

    Hearts of steel and heads are bowing

    Vowing never to be broken

    We will fight, until we can fight no more

    ‘Til our final requiem is spoken

    Ireland, Ireland

    Together standing tall

    Shoulder to shoulder

    We’ll answer Ireland’s call!

    Ireland, Ireland

    Together standing tall

    Shoulder to shoulder

    We’ll answer Ireland’s call!

    We’ll answer Ireland’s call!

    Amhrán na bhFiann (The Soldier’s Song - translated from Irish into English)

    Soldiers are we,

    Whose lives are pledged to Ireland,

    Some have come from a land beyond the wave,

    Sworn to be free, no more our ancient sireland

    Shall shelter the despot or the slave;

    Tonight we man the Bearna Baoil

    In Erin’s cause come woe or weal,

    ‘Mid cannon’s roar and rifle’s peal,

    We’ll chant a soldier’s song.

    IrelandPeopleSix Nations