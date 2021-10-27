Why is Barclays app not working? Thousands struggle to login to accounts

Why is Barclays app not working? Is there a problem with my Barclays banking app and how long has it been down

The Barclays mobile banking app is down for thousands of users this morning, with no update from the bank yet as to when it will be working again.

More than 2000 users have reported issues with the app to the service status website DownDetector since 5am today, while the bank has said it is “aware of the issues with the app”.

Is the Barclays banking app down?

People who use the Barclays online banking app began reporting issues accessing it early this morning.

Many people took to social media to check if there were any official announcements about the service being disrupted, and to check if others were experiencing the same issues.

Multiple people reported being unable to access the app, while other said they could log in but weren’t able to access their account information.

One user wrote: “Is anyone else’s @Barclays app down?? Can’t see any of my accounts when I open the app?”

Another asked: “Get paid tomorrow and the #Barclays app is down. How am I going to see how much money I don’t have if I can’t get on the app?”

While some saw the funny side of the outage, joking: “Nothing like Barclays app playing up on pay day.”

According to Barclays’ service status website, both the Barclaycard app and Barclays app are experiencing problems.

A message on the site says of both the services: “We’re sorry, we’re fixing a problem with our app right now.”

Why is the service down?

The cause of the service disruption is not clear as yet.

The most recent statement put out by the Barclays UK Help Twitter account, at 8:17am, says: “If you’re unable to access your app, we’re sorry. You can still use Online Servicing and our automated telephone service as normal.

“We’re looking into the problem now, and we’ll update you here as soon as possible. For further updates, and to receive a text message when we’re back up and running, please check our Service Status Page.”

“Thanks for bearing with us.”

When will it be back up?

It’s not clear as yet when the ongoing issues with the Barclaycard and Barclays apps will be resolved.

You can check the status of the apps on Barclays’ service status website.

On the website you can also sign up to be notified by Barclays when the issue is resolved, by entering your email or phone number.

Alternatively you can keep an eye on the Barclays UK Help Twitter account, which will be posting updates about the ongoing issue.

There have also been some reports of users who were experiencing problems now being able to access the app.